Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.07 and traded as high as $36.27. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 147,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $995.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,502,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 408,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 710,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

