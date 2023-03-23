Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.07 and traded as high as $36.27. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 147,528 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $995.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.