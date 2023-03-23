Commercial Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.16). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 283,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 154.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,878 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

