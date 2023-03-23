Comparing CI&T (CINT) & The Competition

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for CI&T and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CI&T
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|CI&T Competitors
|221
|1435
|2552
|83
|2.58
CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.61%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.67%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CI&T and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CI&T
|$423.72 million
|$24.39 million
|28.45
|CI&T Competitors
|$2.17 billion
|$179.71 million
|20.96
CI&T’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CI&T
|5.74%
|18.51%
|8.21%
|CI&T Competitors
|-15.52%
|-7.75%
|0.04%
Risk and Volatility
CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.54, indicating that their average stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CI&T peers beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.
