Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,862,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 109,564 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $697.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.