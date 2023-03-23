Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 44,004 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating) by 612.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,004 shares during the period. Cambria Global Momentum ETF comprises about 0.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,312,000.

BATS GMOM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,498 shares. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

