Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 11,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.09. 328,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,283. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.88.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

