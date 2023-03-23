Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 33,589 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 6.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,366 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

