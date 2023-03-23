Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at CL King

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CL King from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 914,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

See Also

