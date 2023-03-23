Compound Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.32 or 0.00157070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $322.06 million and $28.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00041526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000227 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 718.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.69128704 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $29,263,010.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

