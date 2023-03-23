Concordium Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $65.94 million and $588,590.39 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00376195 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.58 or 0.27343198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

