Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,987,000 after acquiring an additional 519,625 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

