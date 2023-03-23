Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $181.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

