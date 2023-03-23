Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,501 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 13.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $159,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

BATS QUAL opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

