Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $129.11 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.