Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

