Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

