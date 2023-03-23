Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Amgen stock opened at $229.83 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

