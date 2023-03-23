Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 4.2 %

BA opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

