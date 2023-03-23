Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

