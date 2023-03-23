Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises about 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

