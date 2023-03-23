Cormark Downgrades Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) to Market Perform

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.20. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.
Quarterhill Price Performance
Shares of QTRH stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.40. 292,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,250. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$160.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42.
Quarterhill Company Profile
