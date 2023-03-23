Cormark Downgrades Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) to Market Perform

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.20. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Quarterhill Price Performance

Shares of QTRH stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.40. 292,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,250. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$160.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

