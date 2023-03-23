Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.14

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 36446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after acquiring an additional 75,889 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

