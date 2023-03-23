Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $136.06 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $136.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.66 or 0.00041407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00062065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018264 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

