Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.30 billion and $193.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.53 or 0.00042012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00061184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018434 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001386 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

