CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

