Credit Suisse Group Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $103.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.07.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $94.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 315.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,243,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

