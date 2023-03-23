Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $39.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,488. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $235,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $478,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $407,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $3,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

