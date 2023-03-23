Critical Analysis: GigaCloud Technology (GCT) versus The Competition

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GigaCloud Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology Competitors -13.03% -35.12% -9.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million N/A 8.57 GigaCloud Technology Competitors $7.21 billion -$95.77 million -27.04

Analyst Ratings

GigaCloud Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GigaCloud Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology Competitors 130 702 1252 27 2.56

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.84%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 16.14%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.