Crystalline Management Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 255,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. McLaren Technology Acquisition makes up approximately 1.3% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

