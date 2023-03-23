Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASCBU. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 298.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Shares of ASCBU remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Thursday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

