Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DiamondHead by 96.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 32.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 188,241 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Stock Up 90.8 %

About DiamondHead

Shares of DHHC traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 2,033,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,216. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

