Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. First Horizon accounts for 2.4% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

