CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.80

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.80 and traded as low as C$15.55. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.55, with a volume of 176,842 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

