Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $114.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

