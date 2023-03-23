CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $119.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

