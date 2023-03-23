CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.67

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.67 and last traded at $74.01, with a volume of 885710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

