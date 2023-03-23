CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $142.82. 23,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

