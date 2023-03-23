Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.49

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.49 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 406015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,079. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,151,000 after purchasing an additional 718,472 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

