Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Cut to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CYXT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.22.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 28.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $0.95 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
