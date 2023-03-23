Czech National Bank Acquires 73 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,417 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.20. 652,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.44.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.