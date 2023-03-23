Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.55. 661,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

