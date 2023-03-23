Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.06. 242,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,121. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

