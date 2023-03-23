Czech National Bank Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

NOC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $443.36. The company had a trading volume of 194,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.