Czech National Bank Has $11.86 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Czech National Bank increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.64. 530,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,114. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.54 and its 200 day moving average is $304.28. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $238.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.