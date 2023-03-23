Czech National Bank Has $58.01 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,150. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.81. The company has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

