Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $93,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 126.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after purchasing an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.94. 169,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,407. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.01.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

