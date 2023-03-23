Czech National Bank Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Czech National Bank cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock remained flat at $191.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,726. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

