Czech National Bank Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.79. The stock had a trading volume of 170,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.