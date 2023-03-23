DA Davidson Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

NYSE:PHR opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

